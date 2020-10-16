PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.2%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.66 and last traded at $94.87. Approximately 1,818,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 368,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.