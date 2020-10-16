Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million.

PDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

