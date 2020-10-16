Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,069,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,258,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,608,000 after acquiring an additional 98,413 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

