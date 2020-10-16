Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSXP. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of PSXP opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.24. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

