Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 159.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 124,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 533.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

