Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $153.00. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

