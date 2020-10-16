Pexip Holding (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Up 403.6% in September

Pexip Holding (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 403.6% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Pexip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. Pexip has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

