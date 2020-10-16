Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €14.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.74 ($26.75).

EPA UG opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.00. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

