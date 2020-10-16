PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $698,550.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.