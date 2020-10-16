PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $698,550.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

