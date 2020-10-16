Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.41 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00. IDOX plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.86 ($0.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.09.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

