Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.76

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.20. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 6,973 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 210.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

