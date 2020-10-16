Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 349,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 156,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

PAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($10.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($9.54). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00.

About Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

