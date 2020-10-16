Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

OXSQ opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

