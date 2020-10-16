Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €51.52 ($60.61) and last traded at €51.80 ($60.94). Approximately 59,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.08 ($61.27).

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSR shares. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Osram Licht has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.41 ($46.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.65.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

