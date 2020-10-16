O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

