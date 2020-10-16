Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,119.30 ($14.62) and last traded at GBX 1,119.30 ($14.62). 5,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 905.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

