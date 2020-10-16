Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.34% from the company’s previous close.

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. State Street Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Organogenesis by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

