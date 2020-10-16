OncoCyte (OCX) versus The Competition Financial Review

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OncoCyte to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OncoCyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.73 OncoCyte Competitors $332.02 million -$15.49 million 103.08

OncoCyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.54% -44.16%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OncoCyte and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte Competitors 343 871 1091 103 2.40

OncoCyte presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.80%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

OncoCyte rivals beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

