ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton Sells 3,434 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Simon Keeton sold 620 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $13,199.80.

NASDAQ ON opened at $26.07 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -651.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

