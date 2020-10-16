OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.48. OI S A/S shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 329,868 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

