Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.87

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $7.71. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 53,612 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,822.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

