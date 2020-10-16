NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 3%

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 125,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

In related news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,000. Also, Director John E. Watson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$96,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,384,472.09.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

