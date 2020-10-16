Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 399.0% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NEA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
