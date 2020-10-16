Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 399.0% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NEA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,342,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 350,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

