North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 55 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,078.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,767.68, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $997.65 and its 200 day moving average is $850.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

