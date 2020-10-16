NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Up 1.9%

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.29. 1,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get NOMURA RESH INS/ADR alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.