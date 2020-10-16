Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Now Covered by CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

NIU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

