Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $670.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $575.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. BofA Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.07.

NFLX stock opened at $541.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

