Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 82,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Neovasc stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.65. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 292,110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

