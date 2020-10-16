Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $8.19. Neonode shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 24,744 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.21.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.29%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

