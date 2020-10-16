Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 551.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.