nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $859,248.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NCNO opened at $77.48 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

