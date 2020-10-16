nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $5,362,272.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,362,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

