nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Sells $5,013,864.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.48 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

