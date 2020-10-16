National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $746.79 million, a P/E ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 0.81. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Andersons by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

