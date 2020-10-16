Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 22.1% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) traded up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.65. 25,638,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 5,784,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

