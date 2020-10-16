Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 537,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,024,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $930.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 843,076 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 511,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

