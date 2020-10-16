Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. 672,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 514,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

