MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.78. MoSys shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 50,588 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.26.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 67.35%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

