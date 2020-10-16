Morgan Stanley Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fortive by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.