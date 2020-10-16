Morgan Stanley Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $63.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

