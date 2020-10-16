Morgan Stanley Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $630.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.07.

NFLX stock opened at $541.94 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.66 and its 200 day moving average is $462.77. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

