Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 244.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

