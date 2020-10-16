Morgan Stanley Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $37.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in United Continental by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.