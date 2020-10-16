Morgan Stanley Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

HPE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 337,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,455,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 465,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

