Morgan Stanley Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 554,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 430,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

