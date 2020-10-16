Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Monaker Group stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Monaker Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Monaker Group
