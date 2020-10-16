Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Monaker Group stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Monaker Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com.

