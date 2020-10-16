Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,117,050.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $1,208,605.16.

On Monday, September 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,574,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

Moderna stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

