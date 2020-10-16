Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft Buys 20,000 Shares

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

LON:MODE opened at GBX 46.14 ($0.60) on Friday. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.67).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

