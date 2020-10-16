Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft Buys 20,000 Shares

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).
LON:MODE opened at GBX 46.14 ($0.60) on Friday. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.67).
Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) Company Profile
