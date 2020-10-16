Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBT. BCS cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.15%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.